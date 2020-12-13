SBS Kurdish

Australian students showing improvements in maths and science

A teacher showing a scientific experiment to students

A teacher showing a scientific experiment to students

Published 13 December 2020 at 2:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Allan Lee, Camille Bianchi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Australian students have risen in global calculations for mathematics and science, outstripping many of their international peers. And some of the top achievers are coming from our migrant communities.

