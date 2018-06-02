SBS Kurdish

Australian version of 'Spiderman' still left fighting for residency

SBS Kurdish

Homayon Hatami

Homayon Hatami Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2018 at 3:03am, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:07am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

France’s decision to offer citizenship to its so-called “Spiderman hero” has raised questions about Australia’s own capacity to reward the heroic deeds of asylum seekers. One Melbourne-based asylum seeker, also a world-class athlete, risked his life to save a woman from drowning. But the man feels what he did has been overlooked.

Published 3 June 2018 at 3:03am, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:07am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News