Australian version of 'Spiderman' still left fighting for residency

Homayon Hatami Source: SBS
Published 3 June 2018 at 3:03am, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:07am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
France’s decision to offer citizenship to its so-called “Spiderman hero” has raised questions about Australia’s own capacity to reward the heroic deeds of asylum seekers. One Melbourne-based asylum seeker, also a world-class athlete, risked his life to save a woman from drowning. But the man feels what he did has been overlooked.
