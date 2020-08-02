SBS Kurdish

Australians are steering clear of dentists

Published 2 August 2020
Presented by Roza Germian
Australians are avoiding the dentist, even though they are regarded as one of the safest and most hygienic places in the world. As a result, the nation's oral health is getting worse. Despite expert warnings and concerning new research figures, officials offer helpful advice to improve oral health, even during the pandemic.

