Australians are steering clear of dentists

Published 2 August 2020 at 3:39pm, updated 2 August 2020 at 3:42pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians are avoiding the dentist, even though they are regarded as one of the safest and most hygienic places in the world. As a result, the nation's oral health is getting worse. Despite expert warnings and concerning new research figures, officials offer helpful advice to improve oral health, even during the pandemic.
