Australians are urged to donate life

Image copyright Catherine Lane 2015 Source: Getty Images/CatLane
Published 2 August 2019 at 7:11pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While many young people in Australia are aware they can donate their organs and tissue, not enough are actually signing up to be a donor. In just a few minutes, anyone can register as an organ donor, and in the process, help the 1,400 Australians currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant.
Published 2 August 2019 at 7:11pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share