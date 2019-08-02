SBS Kurdish

Australians are urged to donate life

Organ donation.

Image copyright Catherine Lane 2015 Source: Getty Images/CatLane

Published 2 August 2019 at 7:11pm
While many young people in Australia are aware they can donate their organs and tissue, not enough are actually signing up to be a donor. In just a few minutes, anyone can register as an organ donor, and in the process, help the 1,400 Australians currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant.

