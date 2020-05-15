SBS Kurdish

Australians confident in their COVID-19 leadership, finds poll

Health Minister Greg Hunt, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy. Source: AAP

Published 15 May 2020 at 6:36pm, updated 15 May 2020 at 8:09pm
By Bernadette Clarke
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
A new poll shows nine out of ten Australians think their home country is doing a good job when it comes to the tackling of the coronavirus pandemic. However the Lowy Institute poll also found their trust in other countries is declining.

