SBS Kurdish

Australians welcome back Ramadan traditions curtailed by last year’s lockdowns

SBS Kurdish

Ibtehaj and family prepare for Ramadan

Ibtehaj and family prepare for Ramadan Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2021 at 4:31pm, updated 11 April 2021 at 4:36pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS

More than half a million Muslims in Australia are marking the first day of the sacred month of Ramadan. Observers this year are looking forward to a return to some type of normality after the pandemic wreaked havoc last year, but others are still struggling to cope with the economic strain.

Published 11 April 2021 at 4:31pm, updated 11 April 2021 at 4:36pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News