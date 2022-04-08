Australia’s adult prison system explained

Behind bars Source: Getty Images/Andrew Merry
In Australia, adults who commit criminal offences are managed by the Australian criminal justice system.The term ‘correctional facility’ describes a place where someone serves their sentence when they are found guilty of a criminal offence. Prisons are the harshest type of correctional facility, not only for those in custody but also for the families left behind.
