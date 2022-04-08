SBS Kurdish

Australia’s adult prison system explained

SBS Kurdish

Behind bars

Behind bars Source: Getty Images/Andrew Merry

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2022 at 7:07pm, updated 8 April 2022 at 7:10pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Korday Khalil
Source: SBS

In Australia, adults who commit criminal offences are managed by the Australian criminal justice system.The term ‘correctional facility’ describes a place where someone serves their sentence when they are found guilty of a criminal offence. Prisons are the harshest type of correctional facility, not only for those in custody but also for the families left behind.

Published 8 April 2022 at 7:07pm, updated 8 April 2022 at 7:10pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Korday Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News