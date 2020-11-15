SBS Kurdish

Australia's COVID strategy brings international interest

SBS Kurdish

President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2020 at 3:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Australia's success at keeping COVID-19 cases number and deaths to comparatively low levels is resulting in attention from countries that have been devastated by the pandemic. This includes the United States which just recorded more than 140 thousand new cases. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia's management of the pandemic was raised during a phone call with the President-elect Joe Biden.

Published 15 November 2020 at 3:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News