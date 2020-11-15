Australia's COVID strategy brings international interest

President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 Source: AP
Published 15 November 2020 at 3:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia's success at keeping COVID-19 cases number and deaths to comparatively low levels is resulting in attention from countries that have been devastated by the pandemic. This includes the United States which just recorded more than 140 thousand new cases. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia's management of the pandemic was raised during a phone call with the President-elect Joe Biden.
