Australia's education industry endures big losses

Chinese students at a graduation in Perth

Source: AAP

Published 3 May 2021 at 10:13am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By John Baldock, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The ongoing border closures are harming Australia's international education sector with modelling estimates showing it is set to shrink from $40.3 billion in 2019 to $20.5 billion by the end of 2022.

