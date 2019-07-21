SBS Kurdish

Australia's role in the Apollo 11 moon landing

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin Source: NASA

Published 21 July 2019 at 3:13pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
It's been 50 years ((July 21)) since men first walked on the moon. The landing was broadcast around the world, but were it not for a number of Australians, and Australian technology, Neil Armstrong's first steps and words might not have been seen or heard at all.

