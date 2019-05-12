Author and writer Shahin Sorekli awarded Honorary Award

Source: Supplied by Sulaiman Mahmoud
Published 12 May 2019 at 3:42pm, updated 12 May 2019 at 4:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Kurdish Cultural Institute of Vienna was established in 2017. It was founded by a group of young Kurdish refugees from Syria who have been in Austria as a result to the civil war in Syria. The Institute has invited Kurdish writer, poet, journalist and translator Chahin Baker or Shahin Sorekli (ex-EP SBS Kurdish) to present seminars regarding the Kurdish language and literature. The Kurdish Cultural Institute of Vienna awarded Mr. Baker the Honorary Award for his important achievements in the Kurdish language and literature. SBS Kurdish Spoke to the director of the Kurdish Cultural Institute Sulaiman Mahmoud regarding the seminar in Vienna and the upcoming seminars in Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
Published 12 May 2019 at 3:42pm, updated 12 May 2019 at 4:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share