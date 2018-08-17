Back in Melbourne after living in Kurdistan for 14 years

Karzan Baban Source: Supplied
Published 17 August 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 17 August 2018 at 8:03pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We speak with Kurdish journalist Karzan Baban, who has just returned to Australia after 14 years living and working in south Kurdistan. Mr Baban left Melbourne a single man, now he hopes to return with his young family. We discussed the changes that have occurred in Kurdistan, and what he missed while there, about life in Melbourne.
