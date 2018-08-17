SBS Kurdish

Back in Melbourne after living in Kurdistan for 14 years

Karzan baban

Karzan Baban Source: Supplied

Published 17 August 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 17 August 2018 at 8:03pm
By Roza Germian
We speak with Kurdish journalist Karzan Baban, who has just returned to Australia after 14 years living and working in south Kurdistan. Mr Baban left Melbourne a single man, now he hopes to return with his young family. We discussed the changes that have occurred in Kurdistan, and what he missed while there, about life in Melbourne.

