Back to school: how to set daily rourtine?

Published 2 February 2018 at 8:41pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 8:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Asrin Rajabi is a primary school teacher in Sydney, she speaks to us about back to school, and how to best prepare children for the new school year.We also ask Ms Rajabi about how to best keep track of a child's learning, school activities and educational development.
