SBS Kurdish

Back to school: how to set daily rourtine?

SBS Kurdish

Asrin Rajabi in the classroom

Asrin Rajabi in the classroom Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2018 at 8:41pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 8:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Asrin Rajabi is a primary school teacher in Sydney, she speaks to us about back to school, and how to best prepare children for the new school year.We also ask Ms Rajabi about how to best keep track of a child's learning, school activities and educational development.

Published 2 February 2018 at 8:41pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 8:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
recovered_cd74e7d0b3fd23498d5cecf73de91d73.jpg


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News