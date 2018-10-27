SBS Kurdish

Bahar Salehi, passionate about serving her community

SBS Kurdish

Bahar Salehi

Bahar Salehi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2018 at 3:56pm, updated 27 October 2018 at 4:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bahar Salehi is a candidate for local council elections in Tea Tree Gully of Adelaide. Originally from East Kurdistan (Iran) Ms Salehi has grown up in Adelaide, and worked in many Non-for-profit organisations. She has also been an active member of the Kurdish community organisation. In this interview we ask her about her passion for serving her local community, and her future ambitions.

Published 27 October 2018 at 3:56pm, updated 27 October 2018 at 4:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News