Bali summit agrees on refugee emergency strategy

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) greets Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in Bali Source: AAP
Published 27 March 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 30 March 2016 at 8:50pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
More than 250 delegates from 48 countries have met in Bali to address challenges of transnational crime in the Asia Pacific. Australia's Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, has pledged to increase Australia's efforts to combat transnational organised crime. The Foreign Minister and her Indonesian counterpart have led talks in Bali to develop strategies to tackle humanitarian issues in the Asia Pacific. The report is in English and Kurdish.
