Basic needs yet to reach those devastated by earthquake
Mardin Faraji in Serpol-E Zahab (Serpel) Source: Supplied
Published 17 November 2017 at 6:23pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 7:27pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mardin Faraji a volunteer from Bokan, in East Kurdistan (Iran) has arrived in the earthquake affected regions of Kermanshah (Kirmashan) province, to help with the rescue mission and help the survivors. Mr Faraji says that the people are in dire need and the government's efforts have been slow and inefficient. There are reports that three people have already frozen to death in the cold night temperatures as most sleep out in the open.
