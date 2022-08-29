Beautiful reason displaced refugee wants a camera

Rami Khalid Taalo
Published 30 August 2022 at 9:00am, updated 30 August 2022 at 9:49am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Rami Khalid Taalo is from Sinjar, he is 21 years old. He now lives in Sharya a district of the Dohuk Governorate in Kurdistan Region, Iraq. He is very passionate about photography, his passion is since 2012. Rami takes photographs of refugees and displaced people to show the world that the Yazidis are still living in difficult circumstances eight years after IS's attack on Sinjar. Rami's dream is to one day own a good camera to take professional photos and he believes that dream will come true when he comes to Australia. Rami and his family are waiting to be resettled in Australia.
