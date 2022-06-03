SBS Kurdish

Becoming a foster carer in Australia

Published 3 June 2022 at 4:51pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Children go into foster care for many reasons. For example, there might be family violence in the home or a history of neglect or physical abuse.Currently, there is a shortage of foster parents in Australia, and in some cases, there is a need for people from a specific cultural background.

