Becoming a foster carer in Australia

Family Pixel Source: Kampus production
Published 3 June 2022 at 4:51pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Children go into foster care for many reasons. For example, there might be family violence in the home or a history of neglect or physical abuse.Currently, there is a shortage of foster parents in Australia, and in some cases, there is a need for people from a specific cultural background.
