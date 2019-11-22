SBS Kurdish

Behrouz Boochani: Australia's refugee policy is inhumane

SBS Kurdish

Behrooz Boochani speaking exclusively with SBS Kurdish

Behrooz Boochani speaking exclusively with SBS Kurdish Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2019 at 7:55pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 8:02pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with Kurdish writer and journalist Behrouz Boochani, he tells Roz Germian that, he is currently visiting New Zealand as a writer and wants to focus on the upcoming event that he will speak at, which is Word Christchurch. Mr Boochani criticizes Australia's refugee policy and says "six years is enough" of suffering...

Published 22 November 2019 at 7:55pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 8:02pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Find out more regarding this interview in
 English here.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News