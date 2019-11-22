Behrouz Boochani: Australia's refugee policy is inhumane

Find out more regarding this interview in
Behrooz Boochani speaking exclusively with SBS Kurdish Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 22 November 2019 at 7:55pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 8:02pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Kurdish writer and journalist Behrouz Boochani, he tells Roz Germian that, he is currently visiting New Zealand as a writer and wants to focus on the upcoming event that he will speak at, which is Word Christchurch. Mr Boochani criticizes Australia's refugee policy and says "six years is enough" of suffering...
