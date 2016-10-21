Behrouz Boochani expresses his feelings for being awarded for Social Justice

Mr Boochani participated via a video in the Diaspora Symposium Source: Ali Mousawi (supplied by SV)
Published 21 October 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 21 October 2016 at 8:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kurdish journalist and human rights, who has been held on Manus Island by the Australian government, was awarded by Diaspora Symposium in NSW Parliament House in Sydney, for Social Justice. In this interview we ask him about the award and the latest about the situation of off shore asylum-seekers.
