SBS Kurdish

Behrouz Boochani expresses his feelings for being awarded for Social Justice

SBS Kurdish

Mr Boochani participated via a video in the Diaspora Symposium

Mr Boochani participated via a video in the Diaspora Symposium Source: Ali Mousawi (supplied by SV)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 21 October 2016 at 8:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kurdish journalist and human rights, who has been held on Manus Island by the Australian government, was awarded by Diaspora Symposium in NSW Parliament House in Sydney, for Social Justice. In this interview we ask him about the award and the latest about the situation of off shore asylum-seekers.

Published 21 October 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 21 October 2016 at 8:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News