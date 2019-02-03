Behrouz Boochani: I can't celebrate winning top literary award while still in Manus

Behrouz Boochani in his acceptance video for the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards 2019 Source: ABC Australia
Published 3 February 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 8 February 2019 at 11:01am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kurdish Journalist and author Behrouz Boochani speaks to us about winning top literary award for his book No Friend but the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison, which also won the category for best non-fiction book prize.
Published 3 February 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 8 February 2019 at 11:01am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share