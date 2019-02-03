SBS Kurdish

Behrouz Boochani: I can't celebrate winning top literary award while still in Manus

SBS Kurdish

Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani

Behrouz Boochani in his acceptance video for the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards 2019 Source: ABC Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 8 February 2019 at 11:01am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kurdish Journalist and author Behrouz Boochani speaks to us about winning top literary award for his book No Friend but the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison, which also won the category for best non-fiction book prize.

Published 3 February 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 8 February 2019 at 11:01am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News