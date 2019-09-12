Behrouz Boochani is now Visiting Professor at UK university

Behrouz Boochani who has been detained by Australian government for over 6 years on Manus Island, despite all the hardship of living under those circumstances has proven that he is unstoppable in achieving the near impossible, to be a voice for all those asylum-seekers on Manus as well as Nauru. As well as a constant reporting and journalist work, Behrouz, as co-directed a documentary ( Chauka please tell us the time ), and more recently published a Booked, called No Friends but the Mountains, writing from Manus Prison , all via his mobile phone. Since then he’s been awarded a number of top literary prizes.









