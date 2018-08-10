Behrouz Boochani: My book introduces readers to rich Kurdish culture, literature

Dr Omid Tofighian who translated Mr Boochani's book says the book will take readers by surprise, as they have never seen such writings from Behrouz Boochani's other published materials.











Below is an interview Behrouz Boochani in Kurdish about his book, where he mentions, "it is actually a Kurdish book...". He believes that every Kurd is responsible to promote Kurdish, culture, literature and tradition. However, Mr Boochani says that his book, which he describes as a novel, is international and many people can relate to its story, where he at the sometime describes the "systematic torture" used by the Australian government against asylum seekers held in the off-shore processing centres in Manus Island and Naru.





LISTEN TO Boochani: as Kurds we have a peaceful culture it is our responsibility to promote it






