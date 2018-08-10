SBS Kurdish

Behrouz Boochani: My book introduces readers to rich Kurdish culture, literature

SBS Kurdish

Behrouz Boochani's book

Source: www.panmacmillan.com.au

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2018 at 8:53pm, updated 10 August 2018 at 8:56pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

Kurdish journalist and writer, Behrouz Boochani speaks to Roza Germian about his book "No Friends but the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison" recently released in Australia. Mr Boochani who has been held in detention on Manus Island by the Australian government for five years, as part of the controversial off-shore processing policy, for maritime arrivals. His book which has been described as mythological and philosophical, is translated by Dr Omid Tofighian from Farsi to English (listen to interview below).

Published 10 August 2018 at 8:53pm, updated 10 August 2018 at 8:56pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Dr Omid Tofighian who translated Mr Boochani's book says the book will take readers by surprise, as they have never seen such writings from Behrouz Boochani's other published materials.



Below is an interview Behrouz Boochani in Kurdish about his book, where he mentions, "it is actually a Kurdish book...". He believes that every Kurd is responsible to promote Kurdish, culture, literature and tradition. However, Mr Boochani says that his book, which he describes as a novel, is international and many people can relate to its story, where he at the sometime describes the "systematic torture" used by the Australian government against asylum seekers held in the off-shore processing centres in Manus Island and Naru.

LISTEN TO
Boochani: as Kurds we have a peaceful culture it is our responsibility to promote it image

Boochani: as Kurds we have a peaceful culture it is our responsibility to promote it

SBS Kurdish

10/08/201809:27


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News