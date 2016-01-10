Being an artist is identification

Lukman Ahmed Source: Supplied
Lukman Ahmad is a Kurdish artist, self-taught artist who paints professionally. Lukman began doing art back in 1986 in Syria. He moved to USA in 2010. With more than 40 exhibitions in many places like Syria, Turkey, Kurdistan, Switzerland, Lebanon and United states, Lukman succeeded into representing his art work. In the interview Lukman talks about his work and how he became an artist.
