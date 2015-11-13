SBS Kurdish

Being successful in new homeland

SBS Kurdish

Dr Omid Allan

Dr Omid Allan Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2015 at 8:46pm, updated 14 January 2021 at 3:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We spoke to Dr Omid Allan regarding his initial days when he arrived in Australia ten years ago. We also spoke to him about his success in his profession being a dentist. The interview is in Kurdish.

Published 13 November 2015 at 8:46pm, updated 14 January 2021 at 3:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News