Being successful in new homeland

Dr Omid Allan Source: Supplied
Published 13 November 2015 at 8:46pm, updated 14 January 2021 at 3:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to Dr Omid Allan regarding his initial days when he arrived in Australia ten years ago. We also spoke to him about his success in his profession being a dentist. The interview is in Kurdish.
Published 13 November 2015 at 8:46pm, updated 14 January 2021 at 3:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share