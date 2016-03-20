Boats carrying hundreds of people turned back to Indonesia

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP
Published 20 March 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 20 March 2016 at 4:31pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says 25 boats carrying almost 700 people have been turned back towards Indonesia since the start of Operation Sovereign Borders almost 600 days ago. The report is in English and Kurdish.
