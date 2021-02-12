Bodies of 104 Yazidis buried in Kocho's victim cemetery

Source: Shamo Silo

By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
More than 100 Yazidi members who were killed by IS militant group six years ago were buried in a mass ceremony in the village of Kocho. The United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by IS Crimes against Yazidis has worked with the Iraqi government to return the remains of 104 Yazidis to Kocho and be buried by their loved ones. We speak to Shamo Silo from Wagga Wagga about the loss of his loved ones.
