SBS Kurdish

Bodies of 104 Yazidis buried in Kocho's victim cemetery

SBS Kurdish

Remains of Yazidis killed by IS

Source: Shamo Silo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2021 at 7:50pm, updated 12 February 2021 at 8:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

More than 100 Yazidi members who were killed by IS militant group six years ago were buried in a mass ceremony in the village of Kocho. The United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by IS Crimes against Yazidis has worked with the Iraqi government to return the remains of 104 Yazidis to Kocho and be buried by their loved ones. We speak to Shamo Silo from Wagga Wagga about the loss of his loved ones.

Published 12 February 2021 at 7:50pm, updated 12 February 2021 at 8:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News