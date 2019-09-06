Bringing diverse artists and cultures together

Since Jemal's arrival in Australia he has completed his diploma in Sound Engineering.
Currently Jemal has a Music School in Blacktown, western Sydney offering courses in Tambour, Santoor, Piano, Guitar, Violin and Rhythm. He also provides courses in sound recording & editing.
Jemal is taking the role of Production Manager for Sydney Sacred Music Festival which will be taking place from 7th – 22nd September 2019.
The Sydney Sacred Music Festival brings diverse artist and cultures together to create new work shared in different spaces.