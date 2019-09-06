SBS Kurdish

Bringing diverse artists and cultures together

Cemal Eroglu, musician

Cemal Eroglu, musician Source: Supplied

Published 6 September 2019
By Mayada (May) Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Jemal Eroglu is a Kurdish Musician, born in Kayseri Turkey. He migrated to Australia in 2009. Jemal specialises in musical instruments such as Tambour and Santoor.

Since Jemal's arrival in Australia he has completed his diploma in Sound Engineering.

Currently Jemal has a Music School in Blacktown, western Sydney offering courses in Tambour, Santoor, Piano, Guitar, Violin and Rhythm. He also provides courses in sound recording & editing.

Jemal is taking the role of Production Manager for Sydney Sacred Music Festival which will be taking place from 7th – 22nd September 2019.

The Sydney Sacred Music Festival brings diverse artist and cultures together to create new work shared in different spaces. 

