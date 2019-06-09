Brisbane Kurdish Community Conference on Iran to forward its recomendation to Australian Government
Bahar Salehi speaking on "Kollbar" at Brisbane Kurdish Community Conference Source: Bahar Salehi
Published 9 June 2019 at 3:52pm, updated 9 June 2019 at 4:19pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We speak with Kurdish Community Conference organiser Salah Pourasad about the event that took place on 8th of June in Brisbane, Queensland. The Conference titled "Islamic Republic of Iran's Human Rights Record, Terrorism Policies and Future Scenarios", focused on Iran's mistreatment of the 18 (plus) million of its Kurdish population, the cultural and political persecutions, as well as the economic hardship in East Kurdistan/Rojhellat, which has forced many to become what is known as Kollbar. This topic was presented by Ms Bahar Salehi from Adelaide (pictured above). (Below) Some of the speakers at the conference: Khalid Azizi- Kurdish Politician, Gina Lennox- Author and researcher, Clair Moore-QLD Senator, Andrew Bartlett- former Senator, Behrous Boochani, Author, journalist (detained on Manus Island by Australia for 6 years)
Published 9 June 2019 at 3:52pm, updated 9 June 2019 at 4:19pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share