Brisbane reacts to winning the Olympic bid

Fireworks and celebrations in Brisbane following Brisbane's successful 2032 Summer Olympics bid Source: AAP
Published 25 July 2021 at 2:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Great things are being predicted for Brisbane now it has won the right to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympics Games. It will be the third time Australia has hosted the games, and it is tipped to bring an economic boost for the state.
