'Budget 2023 is about two things, lowering the cost of living and controlling inflation'

Nader Gariban.jpg

Nader Gariban Credit: supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Financial adviser and accountant Nader Gariban from Countax Financial Group speaks to us about Budget 2023-2024.Where he mentions that the Government will introduce legislation requiring employers to pay super on payday instead of every quarter as is currently the case. This will take effect from 1 July 2026. Highlighting that this year's Budget is about lowering the cost of living and controlling inflation.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Shukriya Bradost.jpeg

What is China's interest in mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia?

King Charles III coronation

King Charles is crowned in ancient ceremony

Salam Qaro.jpg

"Sijnar will never fall"

Nariman Sefin Yousif and family.jpeg

Kurdish family appreciates Australia's kindness