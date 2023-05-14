'Budget 2023 is about two things, lowering the cost of living and controlling inflation'
Nader Gariban Credit: supplied
Financial adviser and accountant Nader Gariban from Countax Financial Group speaks to us about Budget 2023-2024.Where he mentions that the Government will introduce legislation requiring employers to pay super on payday instead of every quarter as is currently the case. This will take effect from 1 July 2026. Highlighting that this year's Budget is about lowering the cost of living and controlling inflation.
