Budget will be overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic

Manly Dive Centre is one business that's been badly affected by the pandemic

Manly Dive Centre is one business that's been badly affected by the pandemic Source: SBS

Published 10 May 2021 at 10:12am
Presented by Roza Germian
Tuesday's Federal Budget will be the second to be overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. But this year it won't be the health threat of the virus that could have an impact, but the nation's vaccination rollout. Logistical delays, supply issues and concerns over vaccine hesitancy all pose some potential fiscal problems for the Treasurer. And while the overall economic recovery is strong, there are some sectors desperately relying on the vaccine for their survival.

