Bushfires more likely in the summer ahead

AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRES

Firefighters battling a bushfire in Bridgetown, WA, 6 February 2022 Credit: EVAN COLLIS / DFES HANDOUT/EPA

Published 2 December 2022 at 7:00pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
With summer about to kick off, firefighters are warning Australians to be prepared. Experts say a wet winter has actually made some regions of the country more at risk of bush fires.

