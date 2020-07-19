Businesses on notice to follow COVID-19 rules

A member of the public is seen wearing gloves while holding a coffee in Melbourne. Source: AAP
Published 19 July 2020 at 2:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Hundreds of fines continue to be issued to individuals and businesses in various jurisdictions, since the reversal of some coronavirus restrictions. Police and health leaders are urging Australians not to be complacent at this critical time, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

