Buying a business during COVID-19

Source: Getty Images/mixetto

Published 23 August 2020 at 1:05pm, updated 23 August 2020 at 1:10pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The pandemic has sent shock-waves through businesses that usually thrive in normal times. But the disruptive nature of viral outbreaks has left some distressed owners eager to offload their burden. Is now a good time to buy a business? According to some, with the right strategies and plans in place, you may be in for a bargain.

