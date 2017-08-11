SBS Kurdish

Calls for Australian inquest into refugee's death on Manus Island

L: Malcolm Turnbull in Question Time on Tuesday. R: Hamed Shamshiripour

L: Malcolm Turnbull in Question Time on Tuesday. R: Hamed Shamshiripour Source: AAP

Published 11 August 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 8:28pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The family of a refugee who died on Manus Island is calling for an inquest into his death. They say Hamed Shamshiripour's long-standing poor mental health was known to the doctors charged with looking after him.

