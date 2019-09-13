SBS Kurdish

Calls for funding from regional centres to support expected migrant influx

Published 13 September 2019 at 8:11pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Earlier this year, the Federal Government announced new regional visas designed to encourage migrants to work and live in remote and regional areas long-term. The approach has been welcomed by some communities, like the town of Leeton, in the Riverina region of New South Wales. But it's also led to calls for more Government support to help towns facilitate population growth .

