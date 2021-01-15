SBS Kurdish

Calls for more remote quarantine bases to safeguard cities

Annastacia Palaszczuk

Annastacia Palaszczuk

Published 15 January 2021 at 7:09pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Queensland government wants all international arrivals to quarantine in remote camps to protect Australia's urban populations from the UK variant of coronavirus. The move comes after Brisbane's Grand Chancellor Hotel was shut down when six people linked to the quarantine facility tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

