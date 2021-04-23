Calls grow to criminalise coercive control in Australia

Sad teen crying after read phone message Source: iStockphoto
Anti-domestic violence campaigners are calling for criminalising controlling behaviours that often prove key precursors to physical violence in a relationship. But, multicultural support workers say gaps in legislation and services are failing migrant victims on temporary visas.
