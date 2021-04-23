SBS Kurdish

Calls grow to criminalise coercive control in Australia

Sad teen crying after read phone message

Sad teen crying after read phone message Source: iStockphoto

Published 23 April 2021 at 7:13pm, updated 6 May 2021 at 10:04am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Anti-domestic violence campaigners are calling for criminalising controlling behaviours that often prove key precursors to physical violence in a relationship. But, multicultural support workers say gaps in legislation and services are failing migrant victims on temporary visas.

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News