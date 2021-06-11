SBS Kurdish

Campaigning band in Turkey for Kurdish to become an official language

SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Language in Turkey

Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 11 June 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 11 June 2021 at 5:14pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

In this report from Diyarbakir Hatice Kamer covers the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkey's Erdogan first meeting since the US election...The reopening of the case of closure of pro-Kurdish HDP…Also, in this report campaigning for Kurdish language to become official in Turkey is now banned.

