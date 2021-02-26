SBS Kurdish

Can you select which coronavirus vaccine to get?

SBS Kurdish

Dr Ali Ziabari

Source: Dr Ali Ziabari, GP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2021 at 7:32pm, updated 26 February 2021 at 7:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

On Monday March 22, Australia received its first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines and is getting prepared to begin the huge task of immunising every willing adult in Australia. This will be the largest single vaccination program in Australia’s history and many still have questions about how the process will work and, most importantly, when they can expect to get the jab. We speak to Dr Ali Ziabari (GP) from Melbourne about coronavirus vaccination rollout in Australia.

Published 26 February 2021 at 7:32pm, updated 26 February 2021 at 7:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News