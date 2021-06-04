Cancer risk study shows the danger of smoking

سیگار کشیدن خطر ابتلا به ۱۲ نوع سرطان را افزایش می دهد Source: AAP
Published 4 June 2021 at 7:36pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
An Australian first-study presents alarming new data highlighting how smoking significantly heightens the risk of 12 types of cancer, and that 1-in-7 current smokers will get lung cancer in their lifetime. It comes as new global research shows almost eight million deaths each year are connected to smoking but there are services available to help Australians quit the habit.
Published 4 June 2021 at 7:36pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share