SBS Kurdish

Cancer risk study shows the danger of smoking

SBS Kurdish

سیگار کشیدن خطر ابتلا به ۱۲ نوع سرطان را افزایش می دهد

سیگار کشیدن خطر ابتلا به ۱۲ نوع سرطان را افزایش می دهد Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2021 at 7:36pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

An Australian first-study presents alarming new data highlighting how smoking significantly heightens the risk of 12 types of cancer, and that 1-in-7 current smokers will get lung cancer in their lifetime. It comes as new global research shows almost eight million deaths each year are connected to smoking but there are services available to help Australians quit the habit.

Published 4 June 2021 at 7:36pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News