Car bomb in Cinar-Diyarbakir kills at least five

Hatice Kamer

Hatice Kamer

Published 15 January 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 16 January 2016 at 9:08am
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

In this report from our stringer in Diyarbakir, update on the latest bombing in Cinar, Istanbul attacks, academics threatened by Turkish government for a peace petetion, and the latest on the curfews in the region and more.

