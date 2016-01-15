Car bomb in Cinar-Diyarbakir kills at least five

Hatice Kamer Source: Supplied
Published 15 January 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 16 January 2016 at 9:08am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this report from our stringer in Diyarbakir, update on the latest bombing in Cinar, Istanbul attacks, academics threatened by Turkish government for a peace petetion, and the latest on the curfews in the region and more.
Published 15 January 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 16 January 2016 at 9:08am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share