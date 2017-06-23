Celebrating Refugee Week 2017
Published 23 June 2017 at 7:03pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 7:26pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to SSI case manager Nabaz Qadhi regarding Refugee Week.Refugee Week is Australias peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society. It is celebrated every year in June.
