Census 2021: Why and how to participate

Census 2021 Source: SBS News
Published 16 July 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 16 July 2021 at 7:14pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
August 10 is Census Night, and the data collected from over 25 million people will help the governments, businesses and community groups to make informed decisions about infrastructure and services for Australians. People in Australia answer a number of questions about their age, culture, religion, ancestry, education etc., in the national census every five years.
Published 16 July 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 16 July 2021 at 7:14pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share