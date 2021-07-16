SBS Kurdish

Census 2021: Why and how to participate

SBS Kurdish

Census 2021

Census 2021 Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 16 July 2021 at 7:14pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

August 10 is Census Night, and the data collected from over 25 million people will help the governments, businesses and community groups to make informed decisions about infrastructure and services for Australians. People in Australia answer a number of questions about their age, culture, religion, ancestry, education etc., in the national census every five years.

Published 16 July 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 16 July 2021 at 7:14pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News