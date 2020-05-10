SBS Kurdish

Challenges of being a mum and front-line health worker during COVID-19 pandemic

Kanera Hawrami

Source: Supplied

Published 10 May 2020 at 4:10pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 4:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kanera Hawrami, is a Sydney based nurse who looks after the most vulnerable age group for COVID-19- the elderly. In this interview she describes the challenges her sector has to overcome in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. As a mother, she cannot stop worrying about the potential health risks that she could have on her family during this crisis.

Kurdish infographic
Source: SBS Radio


 

 

