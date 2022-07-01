SBS Kurdish

Changes for some visa classes come into effect 1 July

A factory worker pours molten iron at Backwell IXL in Geelong in Geelong, Wednesday, April 30, 2014.

Published 1 July 2022 at 7:33pm
By Tom Stayner
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The start of the financial year on July the 1st means a resetting of places in Australia's migration program, opening up new opportunities for people from overseas. But this year also presents some key changes for certain visa-holders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

