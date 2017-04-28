Changes to 457 visa
Hiwa Zandi Source: Supplied
Published 28 April 2017 at 7:08pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 7:39pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to Hiwa Zandi who is a lawyer practicing mainly in commercial law, litigation and migration areas in Brisbane. He is currently practicing at Shimizu Kokusai Law Office in both Brisbane and Gold Coast offices of the firm. Mr Zandi explains the changes to 457 visa and reasons behind the changes. Mr Zandi also explains the changes to the citizenship laws in Australia regarding migrants.
Published 28 April 2017 at 7:08pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 7:39pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share