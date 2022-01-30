'Children give us hope for the Kurdish language': Omer Faruk Baran

Journalists Omer Faruk Baran and Hatice Kamer in Kobani 02/02/2015 Source: Hatice Kamer
Omer Faruk Baran, writer, poet, journalist and photographer with journalist Hatice Kamer Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 30 January 2022 at 3:43pm, updated 31 January 2022 at 5:21pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest about Omer Faruk Baran a writer, poet, journalist and photographer. His short film 'Tercume' (translation) which was only one minute long, deserved 2 international awards. The story takes place on the border with Kobanî in 2015 during the war against ISIS. The successful director admits that this film is the product of seven years. He dedicated the awards to the Kurdish children who chose the Kurdish language as their preferred choice.
