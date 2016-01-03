Clashes between government and Kurd in Turkey worsen

Pro-Kurdish union demonstrations in Istanbul Source: AAP
Published 3 January 2016 at 2:43pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

Police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse thousands of Kurdish protesters calling for an end to curfews and other aggressive political policies in Turkey. The clashes follow calls for Kurdish autonomy by a prominent Kurdish politician. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the call as treason.
